"They Were Ready" - Pep Guardiola Pays Tribute to Manchester City's Unsung Heroes Following Fulham Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the efforts of Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan in his side's 4-1 victory over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round at the weekend.

The Premier League leaders marked their return to action following a two-week break with a comeback win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as they booked their berth in the fifth-round of the FA Cup by getting past Championship leaders Fulham.

Ahead of key ties against Brentford, Tottenham and the first-leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sporting, Pep Guardiola made six changes to the lineup that shared the spoils with Southampton at St. Mary's ahead of the winter break.

Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho were amongst those who were recalled to the starting XI to face the Cottagers at the weekend, and the experienced midfield duo helped the hosts control the tie despite conceding early on.

Speaking in his post-match press conference on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded the aforementioned pair's displays in the middle of the park against Marco Silva's well-drilled Fulham side.

Guardiola said: "Fernandinho and (Ilkay) Gundogan did not play the last game (against Southampton in the Premier League), and it was so important for them to play 90 minutes because we need everyone," as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"Fernandinho, again, played an exceptional game. Gundogan again scored a goal but more than that, it was his presence in the game (that impressed the Manchester City coach). I’m very pleased for everyone because they were ready.”

Whilst Rodri has displaced Fernandinho as the first-choice pick in the number six role in Pep Guardiola's side this season, Gundogan had not started for the Premier League champions in their last three games across all competitions.

Though Fernandinho is expected to drop to the bench against Brentford on Wednesday evening, Gundogan could retain his spot in midfield should Guardiola decide to stick with the Germany international in the number eight position.

