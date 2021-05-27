Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Phil Foden Reveals Most Important Man City Goals of his Career Ahead of Chelsea Champions League Final

Phil Foden has claimed that his two goals in the Champions League quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund were the most important of his Manchester City career so far.
Author:
Publish date:

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Manchester City, Phil Foden answered questions on his performance in the competition so far, and looked ahead to the upcoming final against Chelsea on Saturday night.

Asked about his involvement in the quarter-final stage of this year's competition, Phil Foden explained, “In the past we have struggled to get past those stages.”

To score two important goals for the team, I know how much it meant for us going forward. I would definitely have to say they are my most important goals. I just want to keep going and hopefully take it into the final."

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

He continued, “I am going to go into the final the same way as any other game, just smiling and let’s see how it goes. Nothing is going to change with how I prepare, everything is going to be the same.”

Phil Foden has been one of Manchester City’s standout players this season, playing a pivotal part in the Carabao Cup and Premier League triumphs, and reaching the Champions League Final for the first time in the club’s history.

The academy graduate could be set for a weekend to remember, with his 21st birthday coming the night before Manchester City are set to play Chelsea in Porto.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002127260
News

"He is Number One in the World" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Heaps Praise on One Man City Name Ahead of Champions League Final

1002389560
News

Breaking: Man City Travelling Squad To Face Chelsea In the Champions League Final

1002563671
News

“Frank Lampard Started Their Process" - Man City Star Ederson Opens Up On Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Final

sipa_33273098
News

Phil Foden Reveals Most Important Man City Goals of his Career Ahead of Chelsea Champions League Final

1002339209
News

"It's The Most Important Game Of Our Careers" - Man City's Ederson Previews Mammoth Champions League Final Against Chelsea

Nuno Mendes
Transfer Rumours

Man City Leading Man United In Race To Sign Star Defender – Club Has €70M in Funds Reserved For Signing

1002262770
News

"We Are Not Machines" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Nerves and Dreams Among Man City Camp Ahead of Champions League Final

sipa_33364151
News

Ferran Torres Opens Up On Champions League Final Including What Man City Need To Do To Win