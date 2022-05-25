Skip to main content

"They Will Always Be In My Heart" - Fernandinho Looks Back on Dramatic Premier League Finale

Fernandinho reacted to Manchester City's incredible 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa to become Premier League champions by highlighting the side's relentless spirit.

It was fitting that 10 years on from the unforgettable ’93:20’ moment in 2012, Manchester City pulled off yet another incredible comeback to become Premier League champions with a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa.

If Matty Cash’s 37th minute opener wasn’t enough of a blow to City’s title aspirations, Philippe Coutinho’s stunning strike in the 69th minute looked to have all but ended the hosts’ hopes of retaining their league title.

However, a heroic brace from Ilkay Gundogan as well as a sumptuous long-range strike from Rodri meant the Sky Blues inexplicably came back from a two-goal deficit to score three goals within five minutes and 46 seconds to cap off a fightback for the ages.

Bowing out of the Etihad Stadium in style after a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Manchester City, Fernandinho gave an insight into the club’s unrelenting spirit of fighting till the very end.

A great feeling. We came back from the death today, amazing feeling."

"At 2-0 down, at home, we were a bit nervous. We struggled to find the spaces, they keep the wide spaces for us to put in the box. They have a good counter, they score the first goal. At the end, Kevin (De Bruyne), (Ilkay) Gundogan, (Joao) Cancelo, Raz (Sterling) made the difference."

imago1012197970h

Fernandinho continued, "This is the Man City spirit, you never give up, believe until the end. It happens 10 years ago, today a bit different, but the result the same. It's really emotional for me, I'm so grateful to City, was a really nice experience for me, a nice journey, they will always be in my heart."

imago1012051121h

The Manchester City skipper on the day is right in pointing out that a never-say-die spirit is seeped into the club’s heritage, with the club making a habit of such dramatic comebacks.

Going back to the days of their last-gasp League Cup Final victory against West Brom in 1970 to the Ilkay Gundogan-inspired win over Steven Gerrard’s men in 2022 that clinched their fourth league title in the past five campaigns, Manchester City have always had a penchant for digging deep to make the impossible possible.

imago1011743041h
