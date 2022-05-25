"They Will Always Be In My Heart" - Fernandinho Looks Back on Dramatic Premier League Finale

Fernandinho reacted to Manchester City's incredible 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa to become Premier League champions by highlighting the side's relentless spirit.

It was fitting that 10 years on from the unforgettable ’93:20’ moment in 2012, Manchester City pulled off yet another incredible comeback to become Premier League champions with a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa.

If Matty Cash’s 37th minute opener wasn’t enough of a blow to City’s title aspirations, Philippe Coutinho’s stunning strike in the 69th minute looked to have all but ended the hosts’ hopes of retaining their league title.

However, a heroic brace from Ilkay Gundogan as well as a sumptuous long-range strike from Rodri meant the Sky Blues inexplicably came back from a two-goal deficit to score three goals within five minutes and 46 seconds to cap off a fightback for the ages.

Bowing out of the Etihad Stadium in style after a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Manchester City, Fernandinho gave an insight into the club’s unrelenting spirit of fighting till the very end.

IMAGO / Sportimage “A great feeling. We came back from the death today, amazing feeling." "At 2-0 down, at home, we were a bit nervous. We struggled to find the spaces, they keep the wide spaces for us to put in the box. They have a good counter, they score the first goal. At the end, Kevin (De Bruyne), (Ilkay) Gundogan, (Joao) Cancelo, Raz (Sterling) made the difference." IMAGO / PA Images Fernandinho continued, "This is the Man City spirit, you never give up, believe until the end. It happens 10 years ago, today a bit different, but the result the same. It's really emotional for me, I'm so grateful to City, was a really nice experience for me, a nice journey, they will always be in my heart." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Manchester City skipper on the day is right in pointing out that a never-say-die spirit is seeped into the club’s heritage, with the club making a habit of such dramatic comebacks.

Going back to the days of their last-gasp League Cup Final victory against West Brom in 1970 to the Ilkay Gundogan-inspired win over Steven Gerrard’s men in 2022 that clinched their fourth league title in the past five campaigns, Manchester City have always had a penchant for digging deep to make the impossible possible.

