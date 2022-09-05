'They Will Be Attacking All The Time' - Rodri Preview's Champions League Opener Vs Sevilla

UEFA Champions League group stage action gets underway tomorrow, with Manchester City taking on Sevilla away in Spain first.

The Sky Blues were also drawn into a group with Danish side Copenhagen, and German outfit Borussia Dortmund, where will we see star forward Erling Haaland reunite with his former Bundesliga employers.

Manchester City and Spanish international midfielder Rodri, has provided his thoughts on tomorrow's fixture, curtsey of Manchester City's official Twitter account.

Speaking in the players preview, Rodri said, "They have a great manager - he works really well - and Sevilla have great players, it’s true a few players have left but they are always a competitive team, especially at home. They will be attacking all the time.

I think we had a great start. Obviously, we have two draws but we know how tough the Premier League is. Look at the results, no one is winning easy. We know it is like this. We want to improve every day."

The Spaniard continued, "Keep doing what we have been doing - playing our own football. We have to impose our style. To play an abrasive team like Sevilla, we have to be at our best and focus on ourselves. They have their weapons. We are looking tactically at how to approach them."

Manchester City will he hoping to get back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa last Saturday.

