“They Will Be in Trouble!" - Pep Guardiola Sends Stark Warning to His Man City Squad After Chelsea Victory

Pep Guardiola opened up on his thoughts about Manchester City's thirteen-point lead and how complacency could hamper his side in the title race.

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to a staggering twelve games with a dominant 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

A vintage Kevin De Bruyne strike was enough to decide the contest, as Pep Guardiola’s men increased their lead to a sizeable 13 points at the top of the table.

Speaking to the press after his side’s win, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on the Sky Blues’ massive lead.

“That would be a problem now is [to take the lead] for granted. If Liverpool win the game in hand, it’s eight points”, he explained.

The Catalan boss continued, “Not like Chelsea’s position, now my job is to take from the brains of my players to not believe what the people say.”

On the importance of focusing on the present, Guardiola elaborated, “An example is recently, we were winning against Leicester 4-0 after 45 minutes, then in 20 minutes, 4-3.

"We are more than pleased with our position, but a lot of work to do. My job is to tell them.”

The Catalan coach went on to discuss the possibility of complacency settling into his players in the title race.

“They will be in trouble, my players will be in trouble if they are complacent. It’s over when it’s over and in January, it’s never over,” warned Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola’s quotes give an insight into his relentless pursuit of perfection, with the idea of constantly striving for greatness being drilled into his Manchester City side.

