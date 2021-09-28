"They Will Salute Each Other" - Source Close to Lionel Messi Provides Insight into Pep Guardiola Reunion Ahead of PSG vs Man City Clash

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi are set to cross paths once again, as Manchester City face off against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in the French capital.

As City and PSG face off in a mouth-watering Champions League clash, many onlookers will be curious to witness the interaction between Pep Guardiola and the legendary Lionel Messi.

Between 2008 and 2012, Guardiola and Messi spent four historical seasons working together in Catalonia, as the pair drove Barcelona to capture an unprecedented 14 major honours.

During this time Lionel Messi established himself as the best player in world football, whilst Pep Guardiola established himself as one of - if not the - best manager in the game.

The two have not crossed paths on the pitch since November 2016, when Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side defeated Luis Enrique’s Barcelona 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium, and on Tuesday night, the pair are set to cross paths once more.

As per insight provided within an article penned by Dermot Corrigan of the Athletic which examines the relationship between Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi, a source close to the former Barcelona forward has provided an insight into what will occur when the pair meet in Paris.

The report states, “They will salute each other and hug emotionally,” and the source also notes, “Their relationship has always been good, closer at some times than others, but always good. They owe each other a lot.”

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi’s noted relationship has often led to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner being linked with a move to Manchester City to work alongside the Catalan once more.

However, despite the Sky Blues attempting to acquire Messi on several occasions, most notably during the summer of 2020, a move never materialised and likely, never will.

