    January 3, 2022
    "They Won't Stop Improving" - Premier League Manager Pinpoints Key Advantage Held By Man City Over Title Rivals

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discussed why Manchester City are a winning machine in a recent press-conference, highlighting a key advantage that Pep Guardiola's men hold over their title rivals.
    After claiming a hard-fought win over Arsenal on New Year's Day, Manchester City were handed a significant boost in pursuit of their third Premier League title in four seasons as Chelsea and Liverpool shared the spoils in an enthralling contest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

    Pep Guardiola's men, who have won each of their last 11 league games, sit 10 points clear at the top of the table after Rodri's last-gasp strike sealed a comeback for the Sky Blues at the Emirates Stadium in their first fixture of 2022.

    While several pundits and fans alike did not expect Manchester City to repeat their title success in the absence of an out-and-out striker this season, the false-nine system has worked wonders for the reigning top-flight champions once again this season.

    Prior to his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the weekend, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel complimented Manchester City on their consistency and manner in which the club is run from top to bottom.

    “(Manchester) City are relentless and they know just what it takes to produce high-point seasons over and over again," said the German, as quoted by The Sun.

    "It’s quality all over the club, not only in the squad, but also with the management and how the club (Manchester City) is run. They are a winning machine."

    Tuchel also touched on the special factor that gives Guardiola’s men an added boost over their competitors, as the former PSG head coach said: “At this particular moment, the strength of Manchester City’s squad is the key advantage."

    The 48-year-old opened up about his thoughts on a gap between his side and the Premier League champions, saying: “If you look at the year 2021, then you have to admit that Manchester City have something like, I don’t know, 20 more points than us (Chelsea) and Liverpool.”

    Quizzed about what it would take for Chelsea to close this gap to the league leaders, Tuchel added: “Maybe it’s a longer race than only a one-season race to catch Manchester City, because they will not stop improving.”

    "They Won't Stop Improving" - Premier League Manager Pinpoints Key Advantage Held By Man City Over Title Rivals

