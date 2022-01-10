Skip to main content
"They're A Quality Side!" - Swindon Town Officials Reflect on 'Unbelievable' FA Cup Experience Against Man City

Swindon Town owner Clem Morfuni and chief executive Rob Angus reflected positively on their FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City, despite suffering a 4-1 defeat against the Premier League champions at the County Ground.

It was a routine day at the office for Rodolfo Borrell's side in Wiltshire, as they saw off Swindon with goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer, sealing a comfortable win for the visitors.

However, the prospect of having the best team in England visit their stadium was a victory in its own for Swindon Town, who were delighted by the opportunity to able to test themselves against the best on their own patch.

While their seemingly uphill task was made next to impossible with Manchester City naming a very strong starting XI against Ben Garner's side, Swindon were unfazed as they stuck to their methods by playing out from the back.

Speaking during the game, as quoted by Stuart James of The Athletic, Swindon owner Clem Morfuni reflected on the experience of welcoming the Premier League champions on what was a historic day for the League Two outfit.

“My God, that was unbelievable. They’re a quality side, one of the best teams in the world, so to get a goal against Manchester City - just unbelievable," said Morfuni. 

"Hopefully, we can get the stadium like that every week (packed with supporters), that’s what we are striving for."

Read More

Swindon chief executive officer Rob Angus said, on drawing Pep Guardiola's side in the opening round of the FA Cup campaign: “It is fantastic for the fans because the club has been starved of cup success for many years."

"It has been starved of positive things, so to have one of the best teams in the world coming down here, and to put Swindon Town back on the map again, that’s probably one of the most important things."

"They (Manchester City) are a club who have won a major trophy, that's been in the Premier League - so that’s really important for us.”

Ahead of kick-off, former Swindon player Phil King summed up what the experience was all about for the Robins.

“Have you seen their (City's) team?," said King, expressing his awe at the Manchester City line-up.

"(Kevin) De Bruyne is playing. Gabriel Jesus is playing. (Joao) Cancelo is playing. This is serious. I’ve just seen their (City's) team downstairs. Even if we go three or four down, enjoy the game please.”

