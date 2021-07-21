“They’re Getting Another Top Striker...” – Former Man City Forward Fuels Transfer Speculation Following Departure

Lukas Nmecha secured a permanent transfer away from the Etihad Stadium last week after completing a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The former Manchester City player parted ways with the club in a deal worth £11 million with only one year left on his contract.

In addition to the transfer fee, the Blues have convinced the German side to include a 15 per cent sell-on clause as well as a buy-back clause in the agreement.

The 22-year-old has been at the City Football Academy since 2015, but after multiple underwhelming loan spells - with one at his new club Wolfsburg - the club decided to part ways with the player for a respectable transfer fee.

However, Nmecha did impress everyone last season with his 24 direct-goal contribution tally in 41 appearances for former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany’s RSC Anderlecht side.

Speaking about his multi-million pound move in an exclusive interview with German outlet Kicker, the German U-21 National explained his decision to leave the Premier League Champions after previously indicating that he wanted to fight for his future with City.

"I still had one year of contract. They're getting another top striker, I don't think my chances would have been very good there," Nmecha said, dropping a major transfer hint about Manchester City’s long-drawn pursuit of a Sergio Aguero replacement.

Ever since Aguero’s departure was announced back in April, Manchester City have been constantly linked with a swarm of talented strikers including Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku to name a few.

Nmecha recent and extremely honest admission has fuelled up talks surrounding Manchester City’s striker situation and has left people wondering whether the former player has insider knowledge of a potential signing.

The young striker went on to speak about his ambitions moving ahead into a new chapter of his career and also talked about his hopes of booking a spot in Germany's 2022 World Cup team.

"I see myself as a centre forward. I can also play outside and on the ten. I have to work my way in. If I do my best, I will definitely get my place. I want to be a top striker."

"That's one reason why I moved to the Bundesliga. I'm sure I can get to this level. The World Cup would really be a dream. To do that, I have to put everything in," Nmecha added.

Whether Manchester City succeed in securing the services of their priority striker target, only time will tell but the English Champions have certainly done good business with the departure of another bright City Football Academy scholar.

