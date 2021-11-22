Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    "They're in Incredible, Top Form" - Pep Guardiola Picks Out 'Important' Man City Pair for Praise Following Everton Victory

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped special praise on defensive duo Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker for their displays in the 3-0 win against Everton, stating that the pair are in a rich vein of form.
    The Premier League champions reduced the gap at the top of the top-flight table to just three points, with a convincing victory over Rafael Benitez's Everton side at the Etihad Stadium.

    Goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva ensured all three points for the hosts, who now face a monumental Champions League group-stage clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

    After making a bright start to the tie, Manchester City took the deal through Sterling, who was set up with a sensational pass by the in-form Joao Cancelo - who registered his sixth assist across all competitions this season.

    Kyle Walker was also at his imperious best at the back for Pep Guardiola's side, as he coped expertly well with the threat posed by the likes of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray in attack for the Toffees.

    Pep Guardiola was particularly pleased by the showings of his full-backs against the Merseyside outfit, as he explained in his post-match press conference.

    The Catalan said, "Right now, (Kyle) Walker and (Joao) Cancelo are in incredible, top form."

    Joao Cancelo has firmly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Sky Blues after what has been a joyous start to the season for the Portugal international. 

    "It's not the first time Joao (Cancelo) has done something special - he has the quality," added Guardiola.

    On the right flank, Kyle Walker has produced consistent defensive displays since the start of the campaign, which has seen Cancelo switch to the other side at the expense of former first-team regular Oleksandr Zinchenko.

    Guardiola said: "It's the best Kyle (Walker) I've seen in five years together - defensively and attacking. Both (him and Cancelo) have been so important."

