"They're in that Competition for a Reason" - Ferran Torres Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of New Man City Campaign

Manchester City star Ferran Torres has commented on the club’s upcoming Champions League campaign, ahead of kick-off against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Torres joined City in the summer of 2020 from Valencia for a fee understood to be in the region of £20 million – a figure that appears to be somewhat of a bargain in the eyes of many of the club’s supporters.

Throughout the Spaniard’s first season at the club, Torres made a total of 36 appearances and recorded 13 goals, and this season, his fine finishing ability has led to Pep Guardiola utilising the forward in a No 9 role in the club’s early fixtures.

Ferran Torres scored in the Sky Blues’ opening group stage fixture in last year’s edition of the Champions League, as the Blues defeated Marseille, and when Pep Guardiola’s side face RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, Torres will again hope to be amongst the scorers.

In an article published on Manchester City’s official website, Ferran Torres has commented on the club’s upcoming quest to finally conquer Europe.

Noting that Manchester City can ill-afford to be complacent, Ferran Torres asserted, “It’s the Champions League, it’s the biggest tournament and you can’t relax. Any team could beat you. They’re in that competition for a reason.”

Reflecting on the Sky Blues falling at the final hurdle in last season’s final, Torres commented, “We were very close to winning it last year. We did a great season in the Champions League, and we won the Premier League, which is the most challenging competition because you have to be consistent for a whole year to be able to win it.”

“The Champions League? Yes, we just couldn’t make it last season but now we have another chance, and we’ll do our best to win it.”

Ferran Torres has begun the season in fine form and has so far recorded two goals and one assist positioned in a new No 9 role. The Spaniard’s finishing ability is evident, and under the tutelage of Guardiola, he will likely develop his effectiveness in the role.

City’s 2021/22 Champions League campaign kicks off on Wednesday night as the Sky Blues host RB Leipzig, and Pep Guardiola along with his squad will be hoping that this will finally be the year that the club wins the illustrious Champions League trophy.

