    • November 9, 2021
    "They're My Club, I'd Like to Return" - Man City Star Hints at Future Career Plans in New Interview

    Manchester City's Ferran Torres has declared that he would like to return to boyhood club Valencia later in his career, stating that the Spanish side are "my club".
    Torres (21), was speaking to former Argentina strike Jorge Valdano, who managed Valencia in the 1996/97 season, for Movistar+

    Spanish media outlet AS relayed the interview, which has since been covered and translated by Sport Witness.

    Torres said: "Valencia are my club. I’d like to return in the future. So many years at Valencia. It was a bit difficult with the criticisms, but for me, Valencia is my club”.

    The reference to "criticisms" is likely alluding to the fall-out following his exit from Valencia, with Ferran Torres afterwards publicly criticising club captain Dani Parejo. 

    Given Torres spent 16 years at Valencia, from 2004 to 2020, it is no surprise that the club retains a special place in the Spaniard's heart, and that he would one day like to return. 

    However, that is unlikely to be in the near future, with Torres tied to a contract with Manchester City until at least 2025.

    Additionally, Pep Guardiola holds the forward in high regard, and with 12 goals in his 22 international appearances for the Spanish national side, Torres has the potential to develop into a world-class striker. 

    In the interview, Torres also addressed this shift in his position since arriving in Manchester.

    Torres said that he signed for City "as a winger and was reconverted to a forward".

    The youngster added that he has welcomed the change for he is "delighted to be close to the goal", which provides a "unique" feeling.

    Torres remains on the sidelines after suffering an injury on international duty for Spain in October. 

    The prognosis was three months out, which means City's fans should be able to see Torres back in action not too long after the New Year.

