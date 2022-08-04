Skip to main content

'They're My Family' - Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Opens Up About Leeds United Exit

Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips opens up about leaving boyhood club Leeds United for the Sky Blues.

On the 4th of July, Manchester City officially announced the signing of Of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, for a fee of £45 million.

Since his arrival, Phillips has been partaking in pre-season training, all in preparation for Manchester City's Premier League Opener away at West Ham United this Sunday.

Phillips

Although Phillips was very attracted to the idea of working under City boss Pep Guardiola (read here), leaving boyhood club Leeds United was understandably, an incredibly tough decision.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Man City's new number '4' has opened up about the switch, saying "I always try to keep my family close whenever I'm making any decision in football. And I think the first time I told them about Manchester City, most of my family members didn't believe me.

When it came to life, my mum, brothers, and sisters were like, "It's something that you need to do – you need to test yourself and it's something that you need to try and achieve. You need to try and win trophies, but also become a better player."

Kalvin Phillips says goodbye to the Leeds Fans
Phillips continued to add "As soon as they said that, it was eye-opening. It is something I did need to do and the players and staff at Leeds and the fans have all accepted it really well.

 The Leeds fans have been amazing, as they have been my whole career. They're my family, they understand it a lot more than other people do."

The fact that Kalvin Phillips left his boyhood 'family' of a club Leeds United to join Manchester City, speaks volumes about the success that Pep Guardiola, the players, and the club have built in recent years.

