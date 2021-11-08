Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "They're Our Biggest Opponents" - Pep Guardiola Names Man City's Fiercest Rivals in Race for Premier League Title

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola considers Liverpool as the biggest threat to his side in their bid to retain the Premier League title in May.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues displaced Liverpool in second place in the league table as an own goal from Eric Bailly and a clever finish from Bernardo Silva helped City to a routine 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

    City reduced the gap to the top to three points as Chelsea were held at home by Burnley, which will hand a major confidence boost to the Premier League champions heading into the international break.

    Pep Guardiola's side were handed a huge favour by West Ham, who pipped Liverpool to third place after sealing a statement 3-2 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday.

    Speaking after his side's derby win, Pep Guardiola admitted that Liverpool remain the most serious challengers for City in the title race this season.

    Read More

    The Catalan said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website: “Liverpool are our biggest opponents. It took him (Jurgen Klopp) time to settle the team, but with the players they have, Liverpool have now been there for six years."

    Guardiola went on to heap praise on Liverpool and their style of play, drawing one similarity between City and the Reds, who have claimed the league title between themselves in the previous four campaigns.

    “Liverpool attack in a different way. My admiration for Liverpool and Jurgen (Klopp) knows - it’s not necessary to tell you," said Guardiola.

    Manchester City and Liverpool have established their status as the best teams in the country in the past few years, where they have dominated the top-flight of English football.

    Guardiola added: “We (him and Klopp) have different concepts as managers, but Liverpool and City have controlled the Premier League the last few years, because it doesn't matter if we are home or away - we go there to make our own game.”

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_34316827
    News

    "They're Our Biggest Opponents" - Pep Guardiola Names Man City's Fiercest Rivals in Race for Premier League Title

    just now
    Gundogan vs West Ham Away
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Sends Crucial Title Race Message to Man City Teammates Following Manchester United Victory

    23 minutes ago
    Screenshot 2021-11-08 at 10.20.42
    News

    Bernardo Silva's Hilarious Response to Manchester United Fans' Hostile Reception as Man City Stars Depart Old Trafford

    24 minutes ago
    imago1007844688h
    News

    "We Could've Scored Even More" - Man City Star Rubs Salt in Manchester United Wounds Following Derby Win

    1 hour ago
    WhatsApp Image 2021-11-06 at 14.41.47
    News

    "Different Gravy", "Best Full-Back in the World!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Star Defenders Derby Performance

    19 hours ago
    sipa_35903346
    News

    English Club Prepare January Swoop for Man City Midfielder - Liverpool and Manchester United Also Interested

    Nov 7, 2021
    sipa_35955433
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

    Nov 6, 2021
    sipa_35956098
    News

    "Five More Years!", "Best Fans in the World" - Some Man City Fans React to Hilarious Supporter Chant After Derby Win

    Nov 6, 2021