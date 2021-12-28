"They're the Best Team in the World" - Jurgen Klopp Sends Man City Title Race Warning to Liverpool Squad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that his side will have to be at their best to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are set to challenge for their second league crown in three seasons as they once again lock horns with Manchester City for what has all the makings of another titanic battle from two of the best sides in England, with third-placed Chelsea also tipped to compete.

After seeing Pep Guardiola's side finish 17 points ahead last term, Liverpool have been in fine form since the start of the campaign - having suffered defeat in the league just once so far this season, ahead of their final Premier League game of the calendar year against Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's men played out an enthralling 2-2 draw with Tottenham last time out, which has since seen Manchester City extend their lead at the top of the pile to six points - putting pressure on the Merseyside outfit to return to winning ways in mid-week.

Ahead of his side's trip to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening, Jurgen Klopp admitted that there is little margin for error for the Reds if they are to challenge a relentless Manchester City side all the way for the league title.

'In a league with probably the best team in the world (Manchester City), it is really tricky to be ahead of them. So far, at least, we are not completely out of reach. It is not like we have no chance anymore," said the Liverpool boss, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"But you know Manchester City won't drop a lot of points, so you better not drop a lot of points yourself. What do we have to do better?

"First and foremost, we have to defend at the top level, that is what gives you the chance for consistency and on top of that, we improved a lot football-wise."

With Manchester City looking irrepressible in their pursuit of a third league title in four seasons, Liverpool will have to keep up and avoid losing further ground on Guardiola's side, who have won each of their previous nine league games.

Klopp added: "Without being at least as consistent as we have been (this season), we have no chance then if we really want to go for a big one, then we have to be even more consistent. We will see if that is possible or not but we will give it a try."



