Thiago Silva Names Man City Starlet As The Best Young Player In The Champions League

Chelsea's Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Manchester City sensation and Champions League final opponent Phil Foden ahead of the massive game on Saturday.

The Brazilian centre back has played been an integral part of the London side’s Champions League campaign in just his first season with them.

Having already faced Manchester City three times this season before the upcoming game on 29th May, Silva knows his opponents well enough by now.

Speaking to UEFA ahead of the Champions League Final, Thiago Silva was asked to name this season’s best young player in the Champions League.

The veteran defender had a huge pool of talented youngsters to choose from, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and his own teammate Mason Mount impressing everyone with their exploits in the European competition this season.

Silva however, much to everyone’s surprise, chose Manchester City’s Phil Foden as the ‘Best Young Player’ in this year’s Champions League tournament.

“Well, I’ve played against him a few times already, especially this season,” said the 36-year-old.

“And I’ll be facing him once again [in the final],” he remarked, heaping praise on the young Englishman.

Foden, who turns 21 years old today, has been exceptional for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

The Stockport-born midfielder announced his arrival on the European stage when he played a massive part in victories over Borussia Dortmund and stole the show in a game where everyone expected Erling Haaland to make headlines.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have been careful with the young talent ever since his integration with the first team began. He was delicately nurtured for the last three seasons before handing him a greater responsibility this season after the departure of club legend David Silva.

This patient and calm wait to break on to the scene has worked wonders for Foden, who is now just behind midfield star Kevin De Bruyne in terms of direct-goal involvements for the club this season.

