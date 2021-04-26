Things we spotted in Man City training ahead of PSG semi-final clash

In a week that includes one of Manchester City’s most important matches in the club's history, as the Blues face off with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg, Pep Guardiola's squad took to the City Football Academy training pitches to put together their final preparations.

In a week that includes one of Manchester City’s most important matches in the club's history, as the Blues face off with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg, Pep Guardiola's squad took to the City Football Academy training pitches to put together their final preparations.

The squad will certainly be in high spirits, as while they are also a maximum of six points away from their third Premier League title in four years, they also won their first piece of silverware of the campaign - via a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

The club released a few minutes of footage from Monday morning’s training session, as they normally do following a full day of training, and we took a close look at what stood out from the post-Wembley session.

High Spirits

“Campeones, Campeones, ole ole ole,” Gabriel Jesus sang as he entered the pitch with Nathan Ake, before partaking in a session of kick-ups.

A perfect reflection of the squad’s mood after, yet another, League Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium. Aymeric Laporte headed home the winner late in the game on Sunday evening, to secure Manchester City’s fourth Carabao title in as many seasons.

From the available footage, the squad was understandably in high spirits. Pep Guardiola’s classic rondo drills went on and were met with laughter and playful attitudes from those involved.

The perfect mentality as they look to refocus ahead of Wednesday's first-leg of a major double-header against the Ligue 1 giants.

Sergio Aguero is fit (and ripped)

Sergio Aguero’s fitness has been in doubt all season, after recurring knee and muscle injuries. In Monday’s training session, the Argentine forward was visibly in high spirits as he rolled into the session with his shorts pulled up high, showing off those chunky thighs.

Manchester City fans will be hoping the 32 year-old will feature heavily in the club's run-in until the end of the season, as it is now confirmed that he will be leaving upon the conclusion of the current campaign.

Aguero being in full training and consistently featuring in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squads will come as a big boost to players and fans alike.

Having your club’s all-time leading goal scorer back amongst the team is never a bad thing...

A Group Effort

If you were to sit and watch a Manchester City training session, one thing that may impress you is the full integration of some of the club’s promising youth players in with the senior players in the squad.

From the short, three-minute snippet we were given from Monday’s session, youth products such as Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Felix Nmecha, Phillipe Sandler, and Claudio Gomes could all be seen mingling and warming up with prominent senior players.

Pep Guardiola is known for breeding a successful culture up and down any football club that he manages, and Manchester City is no exception to that trend.

Many of these players could be key figures in the future of the club, and training with stars such as Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, and Gabriel Jesus is not the worst place to start developing, as we've seen with Phil Foden.

You can watch the full training session video on the official Manchester City website here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra