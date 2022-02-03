Things We Spotted in Manchester City Training Ahead of FA Cup Fourth Round Against Fulham

Manchester City return to action following a two-week break this weekend, as they host Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

After cruising past Swindon in the third-round despite seven first-team players in isolation in January, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, following a disappointing 1-1 draw at St. Mary's last time out.

With the likes of Joao Cancelo and James McAtee having signed long-term deals at the Etihad Stadium in the past 48 hours, City officials will be pleased with how the January transfer window panned out, after securing the signing of Julian Alvarez.

Despite being nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola and his men will be keen to avoid complacency as they look to retain the league title and break their Champions League duck once and for all.

Here are three things City Xtra spotted in training ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fourth round tie with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon:

1. Post-contract Cancelo and McAtee looking sharp

Having committed their long-term futures to the Premier League champions this week, Joao Cancelo and James McAtee were at their paces ahead of Saturday's game.

Cancelo, who will make his 31st appearance of the season against the Championship side, could keep his place at left-back, with little rotation expected from Pep Guardiola's preferred starting XI after a two-week break.

19-year-old James McAtee is likely to be named amongst the substitutes, with Pep Guardiola set to name a strong starting XI, as he did the last time out in the competition at Swindon Town.

2. Academy stars set to feature?

After a disappointing result that saw their 13-game winning streak halted against a spirited Southampton side, Pep Guardiola is not expected to take it easy against Fulham despite it being a perfect occasion on paper to give minutes to the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

With a series of key games on the horizon, Manchester City need to be at their sharpest to remain on track to retain the Premier League title and go one step further in Europe, after losing narrowly to Chelsea in the Champions League final last season.

Having had a few weeks to recharge their batteries, there is no scope of taking their feet off the gas in the minds of the first-team squad and Pep Guardiola - who praised his side's performance against Southampton despite sharing the spoils.

3. Raheem Sterling set for redemption?

It would have been very difficult to defend Raheem Sterling after an underwhelming display in attack against Southampton, as he missed a set of glorious chances that perhaps Riyad Mahrez - who was away at the Africa Cup of Nations - would have put away.

Make no mistake, Sterling has been in sensational form for Manchester City since his return to the starting line-up, having been a driving force for the Premier League leaders, as they established a significant advantage at the top of the table.

However, he was hooked prior to the 60-minute mark at St. Mary's - a display of Pep Guardiola's frustration with the England international's showing in front of goal in Hampshire.

Regardless, a cup clash against Fulham could be the right platform for the 27-year-old to get himself back amongst the goals.

