"Things You Love to See!", "Deserves the Best" - Many Man City Fans React to Contract Renewal Update Surrounding Key Star

A series of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react as Raheem Sterling has been linked with a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium following his return to the fold.

It was around three months ago in October that Raheem Sterling was being heavily linked with a loan move until the end of the season to Barcelona, who were keen on adding the Manchester City man to their ranks to kick-start their rebuild under newly-appointed manager Xavi.

The England international, whose current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to run until 2023, was struggling for game time after repeatedly being overlooked by Pep Guardiola in favour of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez - which saw him express a desire to move abroad.

Sterling admitted in an interview earlier during the campaign that he would be open to leaving Manchester City his game time would not improve in the coming months, as the 27-year-old indicated that he had always dreamt of playing abroad amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

However, three months on from the noise surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium, the winger has turned the ship around with a consistent run of games helping him once again establish himself as a crucial first-team player - having netted seven times across all competitions since November.

It was reported recently that Sterling's form since his return to the fold has made extending his current deal past 2023 a priority for City chiefs Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, though it still remained to be seen what the future holds for the attacker in the east side of Manchester.

However, it has emerged that Sterling is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City after an improvement in his relationship with Pep Guardiola, with the club expecting the forward to put pen to paper before the summer.

Plenty of Manchester City fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the news, with many expressing their delight at the update after what has been an incredible upturn in form from Sterling.

