"This Crying Is Hilarious", "German Managers Whinging Again!" - Many Man City Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Post-Match Comments

Many Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to a series of comments made by Thomas Tuchel following the Blues' 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City opened up a 13 point gap at the top of the Premier League table, with a dominant 1-0 win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola returned to the dugout and made a number of bold selections, with Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan both named on the bench.

John Stones partnered Aymeric Laporte in central defence, while Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish made up the front three.

Searching for their 12th consecutive Premier League win, City created a number of chances during a cagey opening 45 minutes, with Kepa Arrizabalaga denying Jack Grealish midway through the half - their best chance to take the lead.

In a more thrilling second-half, Ederson superbly denied Romelu Lukaku, before both Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden scuppered chances.

However, a dominant City display would be rewarded with a goal in the 70th minute, as Kevin De Bruyne scored brilliantly against his former club.

The Belgian wonderfully shrugged off a N'golo Kante's challenge, before steadying himself and cleverly curling the ball past the Chelsea goalkeeper and into the far corner.

De Bruyne's strike - the only goal of the game - secures back-to-back 1-0 wins against Chelsea this season for the Blues.

Speaking to BT Sport post-match, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hilariously claimed that the 13 point gap between last season's Champions League finalists was because Manchester City 'deal better with Covid and better with injuries'.

Tuchel's comment, which came just one week after Manchester City's first-team bubble recorded 21 positive COVID-19 cases, lead to a number of supporters taking to City Xtra's Twitter page.

Here are a few of our favourite reactions:

