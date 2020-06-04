City Xtra
"This has to be a joke!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked shorts to accompany new home shirt

harryasiddall

As the resumption of the Premier League edges ever closer, Footy Headlines have provided us with more images of next year's home kit - this time it's the shorts. 

Earlier today, images emerged of next seasons home shirt being modelled in the flesh; and it certainly improved opinions on the kit as a whole. However, the shorts that are reportedly set to accompany the shirt have really not gone down well with the City fans. 

EZqrIy8WsAYKxY9

The navy shorts are not typically what you'd associate with Manchester City's usual home kit, with white ones normally the go-to. Adding to that, they simply do not look right on the model; with it looking more like it should be part of a leisurewear range.

Followers over on our Twitter page seemed to echo those sentiments...

Once again, there is no official confirmation from either Puma or the club that these are genuine. But with the Premier League set to return, an announcement can't be far away.

-----

