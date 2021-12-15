"This is a Club That's Clearly Been Dominating!" - Bernardo Silva Offers Honest Thoughts on Man City's Champions League Hopes

Bernardo Silva talked all things Champions League and what the club’s goals are in this season’s competition, in a new interview.

Despite being drawn alongside European heavyweights in Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, Manchester City finished on top in their Champions League group with a game to spare this season.

While Pep Guardiola’s men have taken home every possible trophy in English football since the Catalan's arrival at the club in 2016, it is in Europe where they haven’t been able to replicate the same level of success.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Bernardo Silva opened up on last season’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the club’s first-ever Champions League final, saying, “It was a tough blow, we’re not going to deny that. Getting to that final and losing it wasn’t easy, but that’s football. We’ve won more than we’ve lost.”

Bernardo SIlva continued, “Football goes on. When you win, you’re there to win again. And when you lose, the following year, you’re there to try to win what you lost.”

The Portugal international has been in fine form for Manchester City so far this season, and touched on the club’s ambitions in the Champions League during the current campaign.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not achieved what we wanted to, which is to win the Champions League. It was a tough blow but this year, we’re going to fight again”, Bernardo Silva admitted.

On Manchester City’s improvement in the Champions League, the UEFA Nations League winner explained, “The team are getting more experienced, more capable in these important phases- when they reach the quarter-finals or the semi-finals, or the final- of giving a good response.”

Bernardo Silva went on to elaborate on what makes the Champions League a ball game of its own, explaining, “These competitions are completely different than the Premier League. Small details make the difference, a small mistake can knock us out. So, you need to be really good, you need a bit of luck and you need a lot of focus.”

On what it would mean to the club and the fans to lift Europe’s most coveted trophy, Bernardo Silva admitted, “It would mean a lot because the club have never won it (the Champions League)."

"This is a club that’s clearly been dominating in England and the European title is missing. So, for the fans, players and everyone who works at the club- for the board and the staff, it’s something very important.”

