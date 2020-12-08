“This is a dream come true." - Taylor Harwood-Bellis reacts to his new four-year Man City contract

Youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis has today signed a new four year contract at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Speaking on City's official website, Harwood-Bellis spoke of his delight at penning his future at the club. "It is a great moment to spend another four years at this club. It is huge for me and my family being #ManCity fans. It is an amazing feeling and something I didn’t hesitate to get done," he said.

With lots of centre-back competition at the moment, it may seem a tough task for the Englishmen to break into the side. But it's something he says he's determined to do:

“There are no specific goals. I just know where I want to go and I keep that inside. When it comes, then you can push onto the next one so my goals are to stay in the first team and stay in Pep’s mind there.

If I keep working hard, I know my chance will come and when I get that chance I will take it because that is what I want to do. If you set your mind to it, it is going to happen. I have just got to keep working hard and stay humble.”

(Photo via @ManCity)

Earlier on last season, just weeks after his professional debut against Preston in the Carabao Cup, Bellis was spotted in the away crowd cheering on the first team in their Premier League clash against Everton.

“This is a dream come true. I’ve been at #ManCity since I was young and I love this club. To have played for the first team was the culmination of so much hard work, and this new contract feels like the next big step in my career," he continued.

“#ManCity has given me so much and I want to thank them. So many coaches across the Academy have helped me become the player I am today and now Pep and his staff are helping me to improve.

The confidence Pep has placed in me makes me feel like anything is possible, and the work he and his staff do on the training field is making me a better defender."

-----

