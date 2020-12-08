SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

“This is a dream come true." - Taylor Harwood-Bellis reacts to his new four-year Man City contract

harryasiddall

Youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis has today signed a new four year contract at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Speaking on City's official website, Harwood-Bellis spoke of his delight at penning his future at the club. "It is a great moment to spend another four years at this club. It is huge for me and my family being #ManCity fans. It is an amazing feeling and something I didn’t hesitate to get done," he said.

With lots of centre-back competition at the moment, it may seem a tough task for the Englishmen to break into the side. But it's something he says he's determined to do:

“There are no specific goals. I just know where I want to go and I keep that inside. When it comes, then you can push onto the next one so my goals are to stay in the first team and stay in Pep’s mind there.

If I keep working hard, I know my chance will come and when I get that chance I will take it because that is what I want to do. If you set your mind to it, it is going to happen. I have just got to keep working hard and stay humble.”

Eop1zfRWEAE1eyS
(Photo via @ManCity)

Earlier on last season, just weeks after his professional debut against Preston in the Carabao Cup, Bellis was spotted in the away crowd cheering on the first team in their Premier League clash against Everton.

“This is a dream come true. I’ve been at #ManCity since I was young and I love this club. To have played for the first team was the culmination of so much hard work, and this new contract feels like the next big step in my career," he continued.

#ManCity has given me so much and I want to thank them. So many coaches across the Academy have helped me become the player I am today and now Pep and his staff are helping me to improve.

The confidence Pep has placed in me makes me feel like anything is possible, and the work he and his staff do on the training field is making me a better defender."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"We would've been champions" - Former Manchester United coach accuses Man City of cheating to win Premier League title

A former assistant coach to Jose Mourinho at Manchester United has claimed that his team would have won the league title in 2017/18 - had it not been for City violating FFP.

markgough96

by

John223

"Four or five players will be in the squad tomorrow." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Marseille)

Manchester City welcome Marseille to the Etihad Stadium as they set to participate in their final Group C game in the Champions League.

harryasiddall

Date Man City are preparing for fans to return to the Etihad Stadium revealed

Athletic journalist Sam Lee has revealed that City are aiming for Boxing Day as the date of the returns of fans to the Etihad Stadium.

markgough96

"We are frustrated with ourselves" - John Stones reflects on Man City's 2-0 win over Fulham

Manchester City picked up their second consecutive Premier League victory for the first time this season with a 2-0 win over Fulham

Shruti Sadbhav

by

Mashkago

"The finishing was wasteful" - Pep Guardiola didn't hold back after Man City's 2-0 victory

Pep Guardiola shared his honest thoughts on Manchester City's performance and revealed why he didn't make any substitutions.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola reveals what Man City star 'has to avoid' in the future

Pep Guardiola had encouraging words for IIkay Gundogan following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Fulham but he also wants the midfielder to avoid one particular mistake.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2–0 Fulham (Premier League)

Saturday afternoon saw a dominant Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0, with a sublime finish from Raheem Sterling followed by a penalty converted by Kevin De Bruyne. Here's five things we learned...

Sam Puddephatt

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Manchester City climbed to fourth, albeit temporarily at the time of writing, in the Premier League after a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham this afternoon.

harryasiddall

Joao Cancelo plays over Kyle Walker - Manchester City vs Fulham (Team News)

Manchester City are set to face Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up...

harryasiddall

Journalist comments on reports of a "rift" between Pep Guardiola and Aymeric Laporte at Man City

Aymeric Laporte has not started for City despite being fit for the past three games - a fact that has sparked rumours that he has fallen out with manager Pep Guardiola.

markgough96

by

BigDaddyOllie