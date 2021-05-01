Manchester City home
"This is a troll right?!", "I don't believe this..." - Some Man City fans are fuming with decision made by Puma for next season

Some Manchester City have been left absolutely fuming at leaked photos of next season's third kit designed by German manufacturers Puma, as seen on social media across the weekend.
As reported by various outlets, the new Manchester City third kit is predominantly dark navy, with two horizontal lines running through the centre of the shirt in sky blue - between those lines reads 'Man City'.

It's very simplistic from the kit designers, and at first glance appears to be more part of a basic t-shirt range as opposed to a match-worn kit.

But they have sneaked in the club crest somewhere, they had to really - and by somewhere, we mean all over the shirt itself, albeit faded.

As per additional images relayed by Footy Headlines on Saturday afternoon, you can take a closer and more high-definition look at the jersey, which is causing quite a bit of controversy online.

E0Urlu5XMAA77mL
E0UJ0VSWYAMU_g0 (1)

It is also understood that the 2021/2022 third kit will be the first Manchester City match-worn jersey to not feature the club crest since the mid 1970s - further emphasising the unique nature of the above item.

Understandably, Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers to the leaked images of next season's third kit, with the general consensus being that it's... well, you'll get the gist. 

