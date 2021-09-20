"This is Another Boy's Dream That Came True!" - Brazilian Forward Reacts to Man City Switch Amid Social Media Hype

Manchester City’s latest signing Kayky has reacted his move to the reigning Premier League champions, highlighting his excitement at the move from South America to Europe.

At just 18-years of age, Kayky is regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising youngsters, and owing to his evident talent and potential, City have seen fit to part with a fee of £8 million plus add-ons to secure the youngster's services.

The teenager is believed to have been particularly keen to move to the Sky Blues and his compatriots Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus are understood to be assisting the youngster’s transition to life in England.

Following his arrival, Kayky has reacted on social media, as the young winger posted an image of himself holding a Manchester City home shirt, and the image is accompanied by a short statement from the Brazilian.

READ MORE: Kayky's first words as a Man City player upon arrival in Manchester

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on striker excuse amid Man City struggles

As per Kayky’s Instagram account, the young Brazilian stated, “Very happy and honoured to be able to be building a new history in this giant club."

"This is another boy's dream that came true, and 'gratitude' is the word that explains what I feel at that moment.”

Kayky rounded off his statement, as he added, “To God, my family, my agents, and everyone who participated in this process and who root for me. Thank you very much! “C’MON CITY!!”

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides concerning injury update

READ MORE: Phil Foden provides dressing room insight on refereeing decisions

Following his arrival in Manchester, Kayky has linked up with the club’s first-team squad and the youngster is expected to train alongside the senior side for the foreseeable future.

Kayky has recently referred to his move to the Premier League champions as a “dream”, however it seems unlikely that the youngster will be afforded senior minutes in the coming weeks.

Consequently, the club’s supporters may need to wait a while before they see Kayky lining up for the Sky Blues.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra