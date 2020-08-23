"This is completely Guardiola's fault"- Wife of Man City star hit out after Champions League defeat

The wife of Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vlada Sedan - a TV Presenter on Ukrainian television - has unleashed criticism of Pep Guardiola in the aftermath of the embarrassing defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League.

Sedan opened her shocking pursuit on the City manager by stating; "Perhaps I have no right to say this, perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, and in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola's fault..."

She didn't stop there -the 21-year-old personality went in on Pep Guardiola particularly for his tinkering of the tactical gameplan prior to the crunch clash for the Blues, something we have covered ourselves.

She stated; "At such a crucial moment, making such an experimental tactic for Man City is a bummer. I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders when the players themselves take their heads?"

All in all, it's fair to say that Vlada Sedan was speechless at her disappointment in Pep Guardiola; "...simply have no words, because to have such a line-up... look what players play at Man City, what a bench. Literally few clubs in the world can boast such reserves."

Oleksandr Zinchenko himself took a more diplomatic approach to questions on Guardiola's gameplan, stating; "This is a provocative question. I have no right to speak."

However, the Ukrainian international certainly didn't hide the impact the defeat had on the dressing room, as he said; "I can't get away from all this, everything that happened there. The manager didn't even enter the locker room, did not say a word after the game..."

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

All in all Vlada Sedan's critique of Pep Guardiola's tactical blueprint doesn't make for nice reading if you're a blue. What's worse is that while some fans will believe she should have respected her position next to the club, there'll be others who think she has more than a valid point!

-----

You can follow us for live Manchester City updates here: @City_Xtra