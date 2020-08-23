SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"This is completely Guardiola's fault"- Wife of Man City star hit out after Champions League defeat

Brendan Earley

The wife of Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vlada Sedan - a TV Presenter on Ukrainian television - has unleashed criticism of Pep Guardiola in the aftermath of the embarrassing defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League.

Sedan opened her shocking pursuit on the City manager by stating; "Perhaps I have no right to say this, perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, and in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola's fault..."

She didn't stop there -the 21-year-old personality went in on Pep Guardiola particularly for his tinkering of the tactical gameplan prior to the crunch clash for the Blues, something we have covered ourselves.

She stated; "At such a crucial moment, making such an experimental tactic for Man City is a bummer. I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders when the players themselves take their heads?"

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-lyon copy 2

All in all, it's fair to say that Vlada Sedan was speechless at her disappointment in Pep Guardiola; "...simply have no words, because to have such a line-up... look what players play at Man City, what a bench. Literally few clubs in the world can boast such reserves."

Oleksandr Zinchenko himself took a more diplomatic approach to questions on Guardiola's gameplan, stating; "This is a provocative question. I have no right to speak."

However, the Ukrainian international certainly didn't hide the impact the defeat had on the dressing room, as he said; "I can't get away from all this, everything that happened there. The manager didn't even enter the locker room, did not say a word after the game..."

Image placeholder title
(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

All in all Vlada Sedan's critique of Pep Guardiola's tactical blueprint doesn't make for nice reading if you're a blue. What's worse is that while some fans will believe she should have respected her position next to the club, there'll be others who think she has more than a valid point!

-----

You can follow us for live Manchester City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Napoli 'ready to sit down and close deal' with Man City for Kalidou Koulibaly - agreement too late to sign Arsenal target

Napoli are reportedly 'ready to sit down and close a deal' with Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the latest reports from Italy, however the agreement has come too late for the Italian side to sign their number one replacement target.

Freddie Pye

Man City not making 'concrete steps' in Kalidou Koulibaly pursuit - entourage continue to press

Manchester City are not making 'concrete steps' in their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, however the relevant officials are continuing to press for a favourable move, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City left-back in demand; two potential suitors - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #27

On day 27 of the summer transfer window, it was incomings from Italy and outgoings to Spain that made Saturday’s rumour mill, as preparations on Pep Guardiola’s squad continue with the new Premier League season precisely three weeks away.

Harry Winters

Serie A star becomes #1 target for Man City as they accelerate plans to sign a striker

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has become Man City's first-choice target, after the club decided to accelerate plans to sign a striker.

markgough96

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Four)

The Premier League takes it's rightful place in the backseat this week as we chase that all-powerful king of trophies, the Carabao Cup- but Liverpool stand between us and our first final as manager of Manchester City.

Nathan Allen

Barcelona show interest in Man City left-back - €30M valuation quoted

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City left-back Angelino, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Plans for Man City's defence in the 2020/21 season revealed

According to Simon Bajkowski, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy have all got a secure place on the upcoming team-sheets ahead of the 20/21 campaign.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City submit €70 million offer for number one defensive target - 'likely' that deal will be closed

Manchester City have reportedly submitted a €70 million offer to Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona submit first official offer for Man City defender - player already says 'ok' to the move

Barcelona have submitted their first official offer for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, with the player himself already giving the 'ok' to the Catalan side ahead of a potential transfer this summer, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Three Man City defenders' future in doubt, six considered safe - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #26

Day 26 of the transfer window is upon us, a day - quite fittingly - filled with updates on Napoli's #26 Kalidou Koulibaly; and as the deal seemingly sleepwalks towards its conclusion, there's some interesting news about everybody's favourite 22-year-old Lyon midfielder, as well as some potential defensive outgoings.

Jack Walker