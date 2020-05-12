"This is embarrassing" - Some Man City fans react to the 2020/21 Puma product leaks

The overall response from Manchester City fans towards the newest products created by Puma for the 2020/21 season seem to be, once again, majorly negative; with recent images of more products being leaked by OFOBall.

With the countless leaks of the 2020/21 home shirt in recent days, more images provided to us seem to show other products that could be on sale for next season.

The T-shirt and two different types of jackets have, yet again, not gone down well with the Manchester City fanbase...

There's still no confirmation if any of these product are genuine, and with the current COVID-19 pandemic delaying the current season even further, the release date will be pushed back with it.

