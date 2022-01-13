"This is Not a Club That Gives Up When The Going Gets Tough!" - Man City Chief Provides Rallying Call in Annual Report

Manchester City and City Football Group official Ferran Soriano has provided a rallying call while discussing the club's historic 2020/21 campaign, as part of a statement within the club's released annual report.

The 2020/21 season proved to be yet another successful campaign for Manchester City.

In a move that was met with raised eyebrows from fans and pundits alike, Manchester City's false nine system ultimately proved to be the Catalan’s genius in full force once again, as the Sky Blues won the Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano reflected on the ups and downs of the previous campaign, speaking within a statement publishing as part of the club's annual report for 2020/21.

“There was a moment in November 2020 when Manchester City sat in 13th position in the Premier League table- our lowest position for some years. With the start of the season delayed due to onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, games were coming at a relentless place”, Ferran Soriano explained.

He continued, “Everyone was physically tired, but you could sense the focus and the resolve of the team and the togetherness of the whole club. It was by harnessing that togetherness, that the team pulled themselves up from that point and went on to have one of the best seasons in Manchester City’s history.”

The club CEO revealed why the end of the season was one for the history books.

“The season closed with the team having played 63 out of a maximum possible 64 matches, taking home the Premier League title, winning a record-equalling eight League Cups, reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time and breaking a raft of records in the process. This is not a club that gives up when the going gets tough”, Ferran Soriano concluded.

Soriano’s words perfectly sum up the fact that despite Manchester City’s uncharacteristic slow start to the season, it was the club’s unquenchable thirst for glory that ensured that the 2020/21 season was a roaring success.

