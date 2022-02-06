"This is the Beauty of Our Team" - Fernandinho Explains Manchester City's High Levels and Standards Following Fulham Triumph

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho raved about his side's ability to maintain their incredible standards despite missing several first-team players from the lineup in their win over Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to winning ways following a two-week break as they came back from behind to seal a berth in the fifth-round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte amongst six first-team players being rested ahead of a tricky tie against Brentford, the Premier League champions were unfazed as they eased past the Championship leaders despite conceding early on.

Fernandinho was recalled to the starting XI himself to make his 18th appearance of the season, and the Brazilian veteran praised his side's competence of collectively getting over the line regardless of the individuals present on the pitch.

“This (ability to win irrespective of who is playing) is the beauty of our team, and the high levels and standards we have in our squad,” the 36-year-old said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

With the Sky Blues holding a three-goal advantage with less than 15 minutes left on the clock, Guardiola decided to call upon academy stars Liam Delap and James McAtee, with the former having an impressive headed goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time.

“The players who come in and the players who come off the bench want to show what they can do," Fernandinho added.

“At Manchester City, you have to show your quality every minute you are on the pitch and when we are winning, we just want to score more and more goals.”

