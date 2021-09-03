"This is the Worst and Most One Sided Article I’ve Ever Seen" - Jack Grealish Hits Out At Aston Villa Journalist After New Report on Man City Switch

Jack Grealish has hit out at one Birmingham-based journalist on social media on Friday morning, following the release of a new opinion-based piece for a regional newspaper.

The England international completed a £100 million move from Aston Villa to Manchester City in early August, after the reigning Premier League champions triggered a release clause embedded in the 25 year-old's contract at Villa Park.

However, the move has not happened without controversy, as a large portion of Aston Villa supporters appear aggrieved by the fact that their club captain and poster boy of their football club decided to leave in search of career success and improvement in the game.

Just this week, one Aston Villa-focused journalist for Birmingham Live has released a particularly strong assessment of new comments made by Jack Grealish during an interview with ITV Sport while away on international duty - an article that the player himself has hit back at.

Writing on Friday morning, Ashley Preece of Birmingham Live has made several comments about Jack Grealish in a new report for the local news outlet, in which he claims the Manchester City man showed "real smugness and arrogance" when speaking to ITV Sport.

Grealish was discussing his £100 million release clause embedded into his Aston Villa contract, and whether he and the club ever believed it would be triggered, to which the player stated, "Maybe, yeah. That's why we had it put in."

This certainly hasn't gone down well with Preece, who appears to be severely hurt by the comments of the England star, claiming that the words "lacked total respect" for Aston Villa as a football club.

Preece closed his report with one final whimper, boldly stating, "The interview was a shocker. The body language, the quotes. It lacked class and class is something you'd always associate with Grealish."

Manchester City's star summer recruit hasn't taken to this very well on social media, and quite rightly so, given the contributions of the player to Aston Villa over the years and his affiliation to the club as a fan first and foremost.

Grealish said on Twitter on Friday, "This is the worst and most one sided article I’ve ever seen.. Classless? Jealous? Couldn’t wait to get out? Arrogance? How exactly? I’ve been a villa fan my whole life and still am. The thing is you don’t understand what goes on in the real football world."

Jack Grealish starred once again for the national team on Thursday night, as England cruised past a Hungary side insistent on defending their way through a World Cup Qualifying fixture.

The performance was a testament to the early work and coaching from Pep Guardiola, who will be looking to raise Grealish to the levels being hit by the likes of Kevin de Bruyne - a player whom Grealish is known to admire.

