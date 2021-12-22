"This One Hurts!", "Defies All Logic" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Reports Linking Ferran Torres With Five-Year Move to Barcelona

Manchester City supporters have flooded social media after reports emerging from Spain on Wednesday suggested that Ferran Torres is set to complete a January move to Barcelona.

Torres, who inherited the famous number 21 shirt when he signed for Manchester City from Valencia less than two years ago, looks to set for a return to La Liga in January.

The 21-year-old has been key to Luis Enrique's recent success with the Spanish national team, and although currently sidelined due to a broken foot, had been directly involved in three goals in his first four Premier League appearances this season.

Torres joined the Premier League champions for a reported €23 million in 2020, but the Spaniard has made just 31 starts under Pep Guardiola, despite scoring 16 goals, including a Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle United in May.

On Wednesday afternoon, a flurry of reports emerged from Spain, revealing that Barcelona were set to sign a third player from Manchester City this year, following the summer transfers of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

Gerard Romero claimed that the transfer of Ferran Torres to the Catalan club was '99.9% complete' while Sport reported that a move was now 'very close' and that negotiations were well advanced.

It has since been widely reported that the Blues are set to receive an initial €55 million for the forward, who signed a five-year contract when he signed for City less than 18 months ago.

Following the emergence of reports that City were set to allow one of Spain's hottest footballing prospects a move back to La Liga, many Manchester City supporters took to social media to show their frustration at the proposed deal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra