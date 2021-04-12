"This season for me personally has been a very weird one." - Man City star opens up on his form this season

Raheem Sterling has described his Manchester City campaign as 'a very weird one' when he sat down with BT Sport's Rio Ferdinand ahead of this week's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Englishman has been out of the team recently, but has still amassed 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far this season. However, he's unlikely to get anywhere near his impressive total of 31 goals in 2019/20.

Talking about his mixed season, Sterling said, "This season for me personally has been a very weird one. But nevertheless, I'm still enjoying my football and giving my all to the team."

"Don't get me wrong, if I don't score or do something to help the team I'm not happy coming off the field, of course I'm happy that we've won. But I think that helps me to get these goals, being that driven. It's the perfect time of the season now. You've just got to wait for your opportunity to make your mark."

After fighting on all four fronts for his club in the run in, Sterling has the small matter of Euro 2021 to compete for this summer. The winger feels his form for his club has made him a vitally important part of the national team.

Sterling began; "Doing stuff for your club. There are certain players over the last couple of years have been standout players for their clubs and you kind of have an idea of which players have real value to the team."

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying I'm one of those, but I'm hopefully looking to end the season on a high with City now, and then turn my focus to England. I definitely want to be a part of that group, with a good bunch of quality players that are all in contention to start."

The 26-year-old believes the winning culture built at Manchester City is slowly transferring to the national team; "When I first went into the England set up, to how we are now, I do think we feel ourselves a bit," Sterling stated.

"I think we do fancy ourselves going into games and we're really focused on winning, we're really focused on putting a good performance, trying to achieve and being the number one team in the world."

Sterling did persist though that his England teammates have got to keep a level head; "I always say when we go away with the national team, 'don't be shy to say that, there's no issue with saying that'."

"Don't obviously boast about it, but be confident; tell people you want to win the Euros, you want to win the World Cups. If the whole team isn't saying that, then I don't think there is a chance of saying that."

