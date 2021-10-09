"This Sport is Finished", "I'll Nominate My Postman Then" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React to Surprise Nomination For 2021 Ballon d'Or

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Raheem Sterling's nomination for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Raheem Sterling has had a year of very mixed form.

On the one hand, for his country, he's completely on top of his game. Scoring three crucial goals on the run-in to England's first-ever European Championship final, the winger was named in the Team of the Tournament.

For his club however, Raheem Sterling has had to bear the brunt of some harsh criticism. Maybe the victim of his own success, Sterling's numbers in the past year have massively dwindled in comparison to seasons before.

The former Liverpool winger has now only scored once in 10 appearances so far this season and scored 14 from 49 appearances in all competitions last year.

His form for Manchester City and England could not be further apart at present, but Raheem Sterling has received some recognition for an outstanding Euro 2020 campaign.

As announced by France Football on Friday night, the 26-year-old has been nominated for the 2021 edition of the annual Ballon d'Or award.

Upon hearing the news, plenty of Manchester City fans - and fans of other clubs - have taken to City Xtra's social media to voice their opinion.

Some City fans were strongly backing Sterling's nomination, but the general consensus was that he should not have made the list ahead of some top European talent that missed out.

