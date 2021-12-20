Thomas Tuchel Spots "Big Difference" That Has Given Pep Guardiola Lead In Premier League Title Race

Thomas Tuchel has named a “big difference” as to why his Chelsea side are behind Manchester City and Liverpool, during a recent interview.

As things stand, Manchester City and Liverpool look set to battle right down to the wire to lift the Premier League title - reminiscent of the 2018/19 campaign that was decided during the final few matches.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been the outright standout managers in English football over the past couple of the years, going head-to-head for all major honours while playing truly unique brands of football.

Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League victory last season has rightfully put him in this managerial race, but with his Chelsea side currently sitting in third place and six points behind Manchester City at the top, he looks to have some work to do before he can consistently outdo the very elite.

The German has recently justified his side’s drop in performances with one specific reason.

Tuchel said, “The big difference is that (Manchester) City and Liverpool have no injured players. We have like six or seven players out, this can happen and you need the whole squad to be competitive and if not, we struggle.”

While Chelsea have been adversely affected by the Omicron variant, Manchester City have also had to deal with the absences of a host of key players throughout the season, both through injury and aftermath of Euro 2020.

The likes of Phil Foden, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan just to name a few have suffered absences at different points of the 2021/22 season.

The only difference between Manchester City and Chelsea has been that the former have always bounced back from adversity, and that is seemingly what separates them from Thomas Tuchel’s men.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra