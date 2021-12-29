Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Three Factors That Contributed to Ferran Torres' Desire to Leave Man City Revealed

    A new report in the Athletic has discussed Ferran Torres’ struggles at Manchester City, from how the Spaniard struggled on a personal front, to his impending lack of opportunities due to an incoming signing.
    Author:

    Torres’ January switch from Manchester City to Barcelona has been confirmed, with the Spaniard leaving the Etihad for a fee of £46.7 million plus potential add-ons of £8.4 million, meaning the deal could rise up to £55.1 million.

    While Pep Guardiola raved about the 21-year old’s potential as a striker, a foot injury sustained during the international break halted his progress this season.

    It would be considered a long shot for Ferran Torres to instantly showcase that he was the heir to Sergio Aguero’s vacant throne, but it was unfortunate to witness how an injury meant the gifted forward was unable to stake his claim as the rightful successor.

    As per a report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee that details the Spanish international’s struggles at the club, Ferran Torres is understood to have been ‘struggling’ to ‘live away’ from friends and family in Manchester.

    Read More

    Further details suggest that Torres was also ‘frustrated’ at what he considered were ‘limited opportunities’ to step on to the pitch.

    In addition, the versatile attacker believed that Manchester City would almost certainly sign a ‘big-name striker’ next summer anyway - another factor that was set to be a potential threat to his game time.

    It is claimed by the Athletic that the former Valencia man was ‘determined’ to make the move to the Catalan outfit. A crucial point that sources close to the player have put forward is that his ‘big regret’ was that he could not ‘get to grips’ with life in Manchester due to the pandemic.

    All in all, the move makes sense for all parties and most importantly, gives Ferran Torres another chance of showcasing his prodigious talent for a club where he feels he fits the bill.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    FHuGj90XEAYLOXC
    News

    Three Factors That Contributed to Ferran Torres' Desire to Leave Man City Revealed

    58 seconds ago
    imago1008166436h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Decision on Future of James McAtee With Next Steps Dependant on Major Factor

    1 hour ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    News

    Crucial Detail Revealed About Barcelona's Transfer Fee for Ferran Torres - Man City's January Plans Could Be Affected

    1 hour ago
    imago1008333391h
    Match Coverage

    Brentford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    3 hours ago
    imago1008673978h
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones and the Complete Team News Ahead of Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008443476h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Stresses Word of Warning to Man City Teammates Amid Recent Premier League Form

    5 hours ago
    imago0046931278h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals Reasons Behind Absence of Kyle Walker and John Stones From Man City Squad

    14 hours ago
    imago1007768973h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Admits He Will Miss One Man City Star in 2022 Due to International Commitments

    14 hours ago