Three Factors That Contributed to Ferran Torres' Desire to Leave Man City Revealed

A new report in the Athletic has discussed Ferran Torres’ struggles at Manchester City, from how the Spaniard struggled on a personal front, to his impending lack of opportunities due to an incoming signing.

Torres’ January switch from Manchester City to Barcelona has been confirmed, with the Spaniard leaving the Etihad for a fee of £46.7 million plus potential add-ons of £8.4 million, meaning the deal could rise up to £55.1 million.

While Pep Guardiola raved about the 21-year old’s potential as a striker, a foot injury sustained during the international break halted his progress this season.

It would be considered a long shot for Ferran Torres to instantly showcase that he was the heir to Sergio Aguero’s vacant throne, but it was unfortunate to witness how an injury meant the gifted forward was unable to stake his claim as the rightful successor.

As per a report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee that details the Spanish international’s struggles at the club, Ferran Torres is understood to have been ‘struggling’ to ‘live away’ from friends and family in Manchester.

Further details suggest that Torres was also ‘frustrated’ at what he considered were ‘limited opportunities’ to step on to the pitch.

In addition, the versatile attacker believed that Manchester City would almost certainly sign a ‘big-name striker’ next summer anyway - another factor that was set to be a potential threat to his game time.

It is claimed by the Athletic that the former Valencia man was ‘determined’ to make the move to the Catalan outfit. A crucial point that sources close to the player have put forward is that his ‘big regret’ was that he could not ‘get to grips’ with life in Manchester due to the pandemic.

All in all, the move makes sense for all parties and most importantly, gives Ferran Torres another chance of showcasing his prodigious talent for a club where he feels he fits the bill.

