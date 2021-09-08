Three Goalkeepers That Could Start for Man City vs Leicester City After Ederson Ban and Zack Steffen Quarantine

Manchester City will be without both Ederson and Zack Steffen for their Premier League clash away at Leicester City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues have bounced back from a shaky start to the new campaign with successive 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal. After suffering defeat against Leicester and Tottenham, Pep Guardiola's side have displayed signs of encouragement as they prepare for a gruelling run of fixtures in September.

It was recently confirmed that USMNT star Zack Steffen tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty, which has ruled out the 26-year-old from being in contention for the tie.

Furthermore, it has emerged that Ederson will not be allowed to feature against the Foxes owing to a 'five-day rule' imposed by the Brazilian Football Association.

According to Pol Ballús, City's goalkeeping options this weekend against Brendan Rodgers's side include Scott Carson (36), Cieran Slicker (18) and Mikki van Sas (17), which makes the tie all the more challenging for the Premier League champions.

This could mean that Carson, who has only featured once for City during his time at the Etihad Stadium, is set to start between the sticks for the Champions League finalists on Saturday.

The veteran shot-stopper played the full 90 minutes in City's dramatic 4-3 win at Newcastle in May, as Ferran Torres bagged a sensational hat-trick in a comeback win for the Manchester outfit.

However, it is worth noting that Ederson will be available for his side's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig on September 15.

City will be unable to select Ederson and Gabriel Jesus against Leicester, after the Brazilian Football Association convinced FIFA to enforce rules preventing players from playing club football.

It has been mentioned that Premier League clubs may prefer players missing a few games than them isolating after returning from international duty.

