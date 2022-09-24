Three Manchester City Players Feature For England

Phil Foden and Kyle Walker started for England whilst Jack Grealish came off the bench against Italy.

England could not avoid the awful situation of relegation from their UEFA Nations League group after slumping to another disappointing against Italy in the historical stadium that is the San Siro which is the home to AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Italy's winner came from Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike which broke the deadlock in the San Siro after the game lacked any real quality finally had a moment which reminded everyone that this fixture was indeed a European Championship final back in the 2020 tournament.

The winner made sure that England's winless streak extended to five games, their worst since June 2014 with the much-anticipated Qatar World Cup just around the corner.

Raspadori's goal was one of real quality as after a long ball over the top he produced a lovely first touch before smashing it past Newcastle's Nick Pope who was preferred over Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Manchester City's young star Phil Foden started the game on the right-wing whereas experienced defender Kyle Walker started in his unnatural position at right centre-back in a three at the back formation.

England manager Gareth Southgate has trusted Walker in that position since the 2018 World Cup however he was caught lacking tonight as it was his man for the goal.

Jack Grealish came on in the 71st minute and had a lot of the ball but could not find an equaliser for England,

Southgate's men play Germany in their next Nations League fixture which is their last game before the World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: