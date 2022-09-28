Skip to main content

Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.

All the international sides have been using this round of fixtures to make sure they are as prepared as possible for the World Cup due to this being the last chance for the managers to see their players as a group before the big tournament in Qatar which kicks off in November.

Players will be hoping to impress their national side managers for one final time to ensure that they will be on the plane to the middle east.

European sides have had the Nations League to make sure they are in the best way possible for the tournament whereas sides from South and North America as well as Africa and Asia have had to set up friendlies to help them get ready.

Portugal had something to play for in their Nations League group after beating Czech Republic 4-0.

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all feature for Portugal

They went into their game against Spain with a point being what was needed to top the group and go into the Nations League semi-finals.

The 2016 Euro Champions were holding on until in the 88th minute Alvaro Morata scored to send Luis Enrique's side top of the group.

Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo started the game playing the whole 90 minutes with Cancelo at right-back.

Bernardo Silva also started the match on the right-wing, but he was taken off on the 73rd minute for Joao Mario.

