Three Manchester City Players Make The PFA Team Of The Season

After Phil Foden won the PFA young player of the year Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne all made it into the PFA Team of the season after winning the Premier League title yet again.

Cancelo took the left-back position whilst De Bruyne and Silva took two of the midfield positions in the standout eleven of the year.

Cancelo and De Bruyne MAGO / PRiME Media Images

Cancelo played 36 league games scoring one goal which was a rocket in a 4-0 win against Newcastle and assisting seven.

Bernardo Silva, who has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, played 35 games scoring eight goals and assisting five.

Kevin De Bruyne played 30 games scoring 15 goals and assisting eight with his standout game coming in the run-in against Wolves where he scored four, this is the fourth time he has been named in the PFA team of the year which is more than any other Manchester City player in the Premier League era.

The trio have been joined by six Liverpool players, one Chelsea player, and one Manchester United player in the team of the year.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker are the Liverpool representatives.

Antonio Rudiger is Chelsea's player whilst Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's with 18 goals in his return season.

