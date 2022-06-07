Three Manchester City Players make Top 10 Most Valuable List

A successful 2021/22 campaign saw Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad go from strength to strength, both as a unit and individually. Unsurprisingly, multiple Manchester City players are considered to be some of the most valuable in the world, with three making the top 10.

CIES Football Observatory have complied their final estimation for the top 100 most valuable players worldwide before the summer transfer window commences, with three Man City players featuring right at the top.

Ruben Dias - 9th - €109.6M

Since signing for City back in 2020 from Benfica for around £65 million, Ruben Dias has cemented himself in Guardiola's back line as well as being considered as one of the leading Centre Backs in World Football.

Now Ruben Dias has been listed as the most Valuable defender in the world, with no other defenders even making it into the top 10.

Dias has impressed during his time at the Etihad, wowing the Premier League with his incredible ability to recover the ball through tackles, interceptions and displaying great leadership qualities from the back.

(Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images/Sipa USA)

Phil Foden - 6th - €124.0m

'The Stockport Iniesta' grew up at Manchester City's academy as a boyhood fan of the Sky Blue's, he's been living his wildest dreams since making his debut in UEFA Champions League against Feyenoord back in 2017.

He has been head and shoulders above other English attackers at his age level for a couple of years now, now there is no English attacker higher than him. Jude Bellingham is the only English player ranked above City's number 47.

Foden done a great job of thriving in multiple positions for City this past season, making him a shoe in for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Erling Haaland - 3rd - €152.6M

Have City just scored one of the biggest bargains of all time ?

£51.1 million was the set release clue of which City triggered to purchase Erling Haaland, just under €100m shy of his value when the conversion is made.

Since making his Professional debut in 2016, Haaland has made 183 appearances, scoring 135 times and assisting 36. Breaking records left, right and centre in the process.

The Sky Blues may of just secured an incredible deal on and of the pitch, with the finances being right and Haaland's form showing no sign of slowing down.

IMAGO / Michael Weber

