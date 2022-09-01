Skip to main content

Three Manchester City Players Named In Premier League Team Of The Month

Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have all been named in WhoScored's Premier League team of the month.

Manchester City have had a fine first month of the Premier League as they look to in the title for the third season on the bounce.

They opened up their campaign away to West Ham United who they had dropped points to last season but this time round they strolled to a 2-0 win.

City followed that up with a simple enough 4-0 win at home against newly promoted Bournemouth.

After that came some dropped points in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle but the Champions responded well to that with back-to-back wins beating Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland Phild Foden Kevin De Bruyne

So they have started the season well in an unbeaten fashion and due to that sit second in the table behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who have won every single game so far.

Three City players named in team of the month

Several City players have stood out in August but only three managed to get into the WhoScored team of the month.

The three were Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Haaland in August started all of the league games and scored a remarkable nine goals after getting a brace against West Ham, one against Newcastle and then back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Haaland, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest

The only game De Bruyne didn't start was against Nottingham Forest but he did come off the bench.

He has got one goal and four assists whereas Foden who also featured in every game during the month got one goal and two assists.

Haaland's rating was a 8.35, De Bruyne's was a 7.71 whilst Foden's was a 7.41.

