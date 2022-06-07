Three Manchester City Players to start for England in Germany clash

With England set to take on Germany tonight in the UEFA Nations League in Munich, multiple Manchester City players have been named in the starting line-ups, with City players included in both matchday squads.

Two Manchester City defenders are set to start at the back for England. Both John Stones and Kyle Walker have been named in the starting XI. With Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier also selected to start, Walker will begin the game in Southgate's 5 back as one of the 3 central defenders.

This will be alongside John Stones who will be looking to build on his fine Man City form during the end of last season whilst on international duty with England.

Raheem Sterling also gets his start in the England front line, the 27-year old has been one of Gareth Southgate's most consistent attackers, especially during last year's delayed UEFA Euro 2020. Tonight marks his 75th cap for his nation.

Jack Grealish is named on the bench for this evening's game, the £100m man will most likely feature off the bench as an impact substitution, should the game pan out the way Southgate will be hoping.

Meanwhile for Germany, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan starts in the middle of the park. Germany will be hoping the man who scored City's all important winner on the final day of the season against Aston Villa, can produce similar magic tonight in Munich.

