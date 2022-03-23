Skip to main content

Three Manchester City Starlets Named in Exclusive Ranking Alongside Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala

Romeo Lavia, Liam Delap, and Kayky have been named in Goal's NXGN 2022 list amongst the 50 best young players in the world.

Since Phil Foden’s breathtaking 2020/21 season catapulted his name amongst the best youngsters in world football, Manchester City’s academy has started to get the credit it has long deserved.

The rise of the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has been followed by further academy graduates such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee - who have shown signs of being the next in line to take the world by storm.

However, it is a testament to the tremendous groundwork done by the Sky Blues’ academy over the years that has ensured that three of their other starlets have been named as a part of GOAL’s NXGN 2022 - an annual list that ranks the 50 best youngsters in the world born after January 1, 2003.

imago1009892116h

Romeo Lavia, Liam Delap, and Kayky have been ranked at 20th, 23rd, and 25th place respectively in their esteemed list. 

imago1008996319h

imago1008998265h

While Lavia was impressive in a defensive midfield role against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, the likes of Delap and Kayky have made a host of appearances for the first team this term - including their landmark debuts in the Premier League.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that talents emerging from the City academy have been recognized on the global stage. 

After all, Gavin Bazunu, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth, found his place in an XI full of youngsters set to ‘explode’ in 2022, as per Spanish outlet MARCA.

In addition, the likes of James McAtee (37), Cole Palmer (34), and Liam Delap (18) were also ranked amongst FourFourTwo’s list that ranked the 50 most exciting youngsters in 2022.

Manchester City's academy is rising from the shadows for several admirers who are starting to take notice of the conveyer belt of talent that look like safe bets to set the world alight.

