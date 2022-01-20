Skip to main content

Three Manchester City Stars Named in FIFA 22 Team of the Year for 2021

Manchester City have a total of three representatives named in the 2021 EA Sports Team of the Year, released on FIFA 22 across all gaming consoles and platforms.

As several of the world's leading companies, football brands, and clubs announce their respective awards and rankings for the year of 2021, the number one football video game has now released their world XI from the last 12 months.

After a round of voting from millions of players of FIFA 22 and lovers of football from across the globe, EA Sports have now revealed their world XI to be recognised on the video game franchise in the coming days.

As confirmed, Manchester City have a total of three first-team stars included in the world XI - further emphasising the success achieved by Pep Guardiola's side over the past 12 months.

Included in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year from the Premier League champions are Belgium international midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, alongside Portuguese defensive duo, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

The aforementioned three players played instrumental roles in Manchester City's third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, the fourth successive Carabao Cup trophy, and achieving an appearance in the club's first ever Champions League final.

Alongside the trio from the Etihad Stadium were eight of the world's best performers, with the complete FIFA 22 Team of the Year as follows:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)

Marquinhos (PSG and Brazil)

Read More

Ruben Dias (Manchester City and Portugal)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City and Portugal)

Jorginho (Chelsea and Italy)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea and France)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)

Lionel Messi (PSG and Argentina)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG and France)

