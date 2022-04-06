Skip to main content

Three Manchester City Stars Taking First Steps in Becoming Managers Following Respective Playing Careers

A recent report has revealed that a trio of Manchester City first-team players are already preparing for their respective lives after their time on the pitch, by working towards becoming managers and coaches within the sport in the near future.

In 2016, Fabian Delph had famously been quoted as saying that he had learned more under Pep Guardiola in three weeks than he had throughout his entire career.

Such is the impact of the Catalan boss that several former players and colleagues that have worked alongside him have gone on to embrace the managerial route.

While the successes of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Xavi at Barcelona are perhaps the most notable examples, the likes of Thierry Henry at Monaco and Montreal Impact, Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, and Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad B exemplify the Manchester City boss’ incredible impact on those around him.

It has now been revealed that two players currently within the Manchester City camp also look like they are ready for life barking instructions from the sidelines after their careers on the pitch come to an end.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011012031h

As per a report by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Ilkay Gundogan is expected to attain his UEFA B License by the coming summer, taking lessons and seminars every time he heads out to represent Germany.

In addition, Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly undergoing UEFA A and B licenses alongside several international colleagues.

imago1011097708h

The midfield pairing are reported to have become involved in City’s academy schedule this season, preparing sessions for young players from all ages, all the way up to the U-16s.

The matchwinner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League gave an insight to Belgian newspaper HLN in to the challenges that come with readying up training sessions, saying, “It’s crazy. It sometimes takes hours to prepare one training session.”

imago1011070231h

Additionally, according to the information of the Mail in a recent report, Manchester City captain Fernandinho has also expressed an 'interest' in coaching after his career comes to an end.

Interestingly, it has also been claimed that three other City players of varying ages have approached the club to seek their guidance on how to take the first steps to prepare for the managerial world.

Working alongside one of the greatest managers of all time in Pep Guardiola, it is no coincidence to see several players at the Etihad Stadium rubbing their hands at the chance o become coaches one day.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011103129h
News

Pep Guardiola Used ONE Key Tactic to Stop Atletico Madrid's Time-Wasting in Champions League Clash

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011097969h
Transfer Rumours

Key Manchester City Star Suspended For Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg Against Atletico Madrid

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1009598323h
News

Plans For Julian Alvarez's Arrival at Manchester City Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1007063168h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1011067325h
News

Manchester City ARE A 'Big Club', Insists Manager Pep Guardiola

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011091313h
News

Manchester City Hit 'Sticking Points' in Contract Negotiations With Phil Foden - Talks Have Been Ongoing For TWELVE Months

By Harry Winters3 hours ago
imago1011084655h
News

Manchester City 'Discussing' Transfer Budget For the Summer Window - Key Targets Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011090914h
News

"They Might Be the Best Side in the World" - Diego Simeone Heaps Praise on Manchester City After Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters4 hours ago