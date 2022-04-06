Three Manchester City Stars Taking First Steps in Becoming Managers Following Respective Playing Careers

A recent report has revealed that a trio of Manchester City first-team players are already preparing for their respective lives after their time on the pitch, by working towards becoming managers and coaches within the sport in the near future.

In 2016, Fabian Delph had famously been quoted as saying that he had learned more under Pep Guardiola in three weeks than he had throughout his entire career.

Such is the impact of the Catalan boss that several former players and colleagues that have worked alongside him have gone on to embrace the managerial route.

While the successes of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Xavi at Barcelona are perhaps the most notable examples, the likes of Thierry Henry at Monaco and Montreal Impact, Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, and Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad B exemplify the Manchester City boss’ incredible impact on those around him.

It has now been revealed that two players currently within the Manchester City camp also look like they are ready for life barking instructions from the sidelines after their careers on the pitch come to an end.

IMAGO / Sportimage As per a report by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Ilkay Gundogan is expected to attain his UEFA B License by the coming summer, taking lessons and seminars every time he heads out to represent Germany. In addition, Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly undergoing UEFA A and B licenses alongside several international colleagues. IMAGO / News Images The midfield pairing are reported to have become involved in City’s academy schedule this season, preparing sessions for young players from all ages, all the way up to the U-16s. The matchwinner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League gave an insight to Belgian newspaper HLN in to the challenges that come with readying up training sessions, saying, “It’s crazy. It sometimes takes hours to prepare one training session.” IMAGO / PA Images

Additionally, according to the information of the Mail in a recent report, Manchester City captain Fernandinho has also expressed an 'interest' in coaching after his career comes to an end.

Interestingly, it has also been claimed that three other City players of varying ages have approached the club to seek their guidance on how to take the first steps to prepare for the managerial world.

Working alongside one of the greatest managers of all time in Pep Guardiola, it is no coincidence to see several players at the Etihad Stadium rubbing their hands at the chance o become coaches one day.

