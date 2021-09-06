Three Man City Stars Train With Academy Set-Up During International Break - Advice and 'Words of Encouragement' Provided

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne have been helping out with the Manchester City academy during the international break.

The majority of Manchester City's squad have jetted off on a two-week international break, but for three players in particular, they've taken up a slightly different job in the fortnight break.

As confirmed by Pep Guardiola earlier this month, the club had blocked call-up's for Manchester City's Brazilian players, with fears about travel due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

With strict restrictions still imposed in South America, there was a risk both Gabriel Jesus and Ederson would have to quarantine for 10 days upon their return to England.

So, instead of some light training and relaxation, Sam Lee from the Athletic has reported that both Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus have been working with Manchester City's under-18s and under-23s during the international break.

Joined by Kevin De Bruyne - who is currently recovering from an ankle injury - the trio have also helped out with some advice and words of encouragement for the up and coming starlets.

We've already seen the benefits working with world-class players can bring to the club's talents range of academy prospects.

Graduate Phil Foden is now one of the best players in Manchester City's squad, but for years he worked very closely with the likes of legendary duo David Silva and Sergio Agüero.

Recently, it was revealed that all of Romeo Lavia, James McAtee, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer would be receiving the same development pathway this season.

