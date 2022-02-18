Skip to main content

Three Manchester City Youngsters Selected on 'Most Exciting Teenagers' List

Manchester City's Cole Palmer, James McAtee, and Liam Delap have been named in FourFourTwo's list that ranks the best youngsters in the world.

While Phil Foden’s rise has been well-documented, the likes of Cole Palmer, James McAtee, and Liam Delap have burst onto the scene this season.

Palmer has already scored goals in the Champions League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup in the ongoing campaign, while the ‘Salford Silva’ recently signed a three-year contract extension and Delap is starting to be included in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squads upon his return from injury.

As Manchester City’s academy graduates continue to make waves at the highest level, their ascent is going far from unnoticed.

As a part of FourFourTwo’s list that ranks the 50 most exciting teenagers in 2022 across world football, James McAtee (37), Cole Palmer (34), and Liam Delap (18) have made the cut.

Read More

The City trio are alongside some of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe such as Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and Jamal Musiala to name a few.

Despite the young trident only starting to make inroads at the highest level, the fact that they made the list is a testament to how highly they are rated amongst fans and pundits alike.

This is especially telling when taking a look at the lofty comparisons made in the list, as Delap's physically imposing style has been described as the ‘next Alan Shearer’, while Palmer's passing ability and quick feet has seen him likened to Bernardo Silva.

As the British youngsters have continued to gain the trust of Pep Guardiola this season, it is expected that they will reach unseen heights as their incredible potential is undeniable.

