Three Takeaways From A Cole Palmer Masterclass Against Swindon Town in the FA Cup

Teenage talent Cole Palmer made all the headlines for Rodolfo Borrell’s Manchester City side, after an outstanding display at County Ground in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

Starting only his third ever game for the Manchester City senior team, Cole Palmer rose to the occasion with a breakthrough display against Swindon Town in an enticing FA Cup contest.

A majestic assist from the Academy talent was followed up by scintillating effort by the 19-year old during the closing stages of the game, to lay down a marker on exactly why he belongs at the highest level.

Here are three takeaways from Cole Palmer’s mesmeric performance on Friday night!

Cole Palmer played without a care in the world on Friday night, while still understanding the assignment of what it takes to start for the best team in the land.

There wasn’t a moment where you got the impression that he was trying too hard to make a statement at County Ground.

The 19-year old exuded a sense of balance, playing the simple passes and the basics of football - as a certain Fabian Delph would emphasise, while making his full-back look comical to set up Bernardo Silva’s opener in a reminder of his devastating ability.

Elite decision-making makes for elite attackers, and it was having the sense of when to play Kevin De Bruyne through on the right-flank and when to smack it into the top corner that looks set to make Cole Palmer destined for the very top of the game.

It’s the mastery of the fundamentals from the likes of David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan that made them Pep Guardiola favourites from the off, aside from their wizardry that is always raved about.

Cole Palmer is blessed with this very trait already, which goes on to prove why the hype is real.

Passing the Eye-Test With Ease

Can we check if Riyad Mahrez’s flight has reached Cameroon yet? To say Cole Palmer was showing shades of the silky Algerian would be an understatement of the highest order.

A drop of the shoulder to beat his man alone was enough to make the highlight reel. But when you’re as gifted as the boyhood Manchester City fan, even a sorcerer like Bernardo Silva would be left smiling from ear to ear at an assist that was bordering on the ridiculous.

It was a breath of fresh air to see Cole Palmer start in his natural role on the right flank, but to see him leaving defenders for dead with his immaculate close control and dribbling made you wish you were sat at County Ground to witness it in person.

Instant flashbacks of his gorgeous nutmeg spring to mind...

And the ability to strike the ball into the top corner first-time tells you that there’s end product behind the raw talent. Anyone that’s ever played the sport can tell you Cole Palmer made that way easier than it really is.

The eyes don't lie and especially when watching Cole Palmer do what he does best.

The Boy’s Ready!

Not for a second did Cole Palmer look out of place, sharing the same stage with players that would stroll into world XIs at will. If anything, the lad from Wythenshawe was the best player on the pitch, bar none.

Aside from his sumptuous assist and goal, the fact that he looked ready for the here and now of the Manchester City operation was perhaps the most essential takeaway from his glorious display.

Talent isn’t enough when the mission is to be a Pep Guardiola player and to be on the same wavelength as the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne with ease is enough to suggest that Palmer is built to take the reins.

‘Prem soon come’ indeed.

