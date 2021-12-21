Three Things We Learned From Man City Training Post-Newcastle Victory

Manchester City returned to the City Football Academy for some matchday +1 training, after easily dispatching of Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

Eight Premier League wins on the bounce has seen Manchester City rise to the very top of the table for Christmas - and sitting three points clear of Liverpool, and a further six points clear of Chelsea.

The latest was a stunning display against Newcastle, where - yet again - four Manchester City goals were scored by four different players to hand the Blues all three points.

Joao Cancelo's strike was the pick of the bunch, leaving the Magpies midfield for dead before finding the top corner from the edge of the box.

As preparations begin for the visit of Leicester City on Boxing Day, here are three things we spotted from some post-Newcastle recovery training!

1. Riyad Mahrez's hot streak

Maybe Manchester City's most underrated performer this season, Riyad Mahrez was straight back on the training field with a ball at feet.

He scored his 11th goal in all competitions this season against Newcastle and has been so reliable for Pep Guardiola when called upon.

In the video, Ederson was pinging balls miles into the cloudy Manchester sky for the Algerian to control with his sweet left foot. He also can not stop scoring at the moment, whipping one particular ball straight back into the top corner.

Let's hope his hot streak continues on Boxing Day!

2. Foden and Grealish the new bromance?

Little Phillipa.

I have no idea what that means but it's apparently what Jack Grealish calls Phil Foden; and it looks like the two are inseparable.

After a fruitful evening against Leeds United last Tuesday, the pair were afforded the weekend off from any on-field action; but seemingly for the wrong reasons.

Reports on Monday night revealed that both Grealish and Foden had left Pep Guardiola unhappy, after heading off on a night out in the immediate aftermath of the Leeds win - and returning to training the next day in poor condition.

However, they do look to be forming quite a nice partnership, and a little bromance off-the-pitch will surely not hurt that.

3. Palmer giving Stones nightmares!

Another highlight of yesterday's game was seeing the supremely talented Cole Palmer for another 20 minutes.

The Wythenshawe-born academy graduate has been City's breakthrough star this season and was certainly reminding Champions League and European Championship finalist John Stones all about that.

He was twisting and turning the England international inside-out in the 1v1 training towards the end of the video.

