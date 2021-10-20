Three Things We Spotted In Man City's Training Post-Club Brugge

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Three Things We Spotted in Man City Training Post-Club Brugge

    Just a day after Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's side were back in training. Here's five things we noticed.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After a positive but ultimately unsuccessful result against Paris Saint-Germain, it was important for Manchester City to bounce back and re-establish their place in Group A. 

    Against Club Brugge, they did just that. 

    With five goals and some thrilling individual displays, Pep Guardiola's team easily dispatched their Belgian opponents on Tuesday afternoon.

    There's no break for the Blues in such a hectic schedule, however, and here are five things we spotted in post-Club Brugge training this evening:

    1. Cole Palmer keeping the momentum

    Front and centre to Manchester City's clip was an expertly taken control and finish from Cole Palmer.

    Replacing Kevin De Bruyne on the 60-minute mark, the Wythenshawe-born midfielder went on to have a night he will never forget - scoring his first Champions League goal. 

    Just a month on from scoring his first-ever City goal in a Carabao Cup clash, Palmer will want to continue the momentum going into a pivotal run of fixtures.

    2. Sterling keeping it pushing 

    He has his critics, but one thing you cannot deny Raheem Sterling is his work ethic.

    Again, the England international was hard at work in front of goal, trying to perfect his craft on the training pitch. 

    Working closely with Pep Guardiola, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer, Sterling seemed to spend a long time focussing on his finishing.

    READ MORE: The focus of Raheem Sterling amid doubts over future revealed

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    3. Guardiola getting right amongst it

    One thing stood out to me in Pep Guardiola's press conference last Friday. 

    "I was an exceptional player. I was never on the bench, I was always playing, I'm sorry, so I can not answer this question," the Catalan told reporters when asked what his reaction was to a lack of playing time.

    He was right, and the managers ball-playing technique was on full display in training today, where he was taking part in a shooting drill with the rest of the squad. 

    READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte provides insight into Phil Foden relationship

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares development of City starlet to cooking

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33553025
    News

    Three Things We Spotted In Man City's Training Post-Club Brugge

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35356419
    News

    Joao Cancelo Names One Man City Star As 'The Best Player He's Every Played With' in One Category

    17 minutes ago
    sipa_35645593
    News

    Pep Guardiola Delivers Bold Claim About Man City's 5-1 Champions League Win Over Club Brugge

    1 hour ago
    MCFC
    News

    "Not Sure Why People Are Moaning", "This Could Look Very Nice!" – Plenty Of Man City Fans React To New 2022/23 Kit Leak

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35645133
    News

    "Thank Goodness He Will Always Be Able to Go Back" - Agent of Man City Star Opens Up on Record-Breaking Transfer

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35621049
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Identify Teenage La Liga Talent as Raheem Sterling Replacement

    6 hours ago
    sipa_33567606
    News

    "He Said We'd Be Back Again To Fight For The Trophy!" - Kevin De Bruyne Provides Insight Into Post-Chelsea Champions League Final Conversations

    6 hours ago
    sipa_35591186
    News

    "We Believe A Lot In Him" - Pep Guardiola Identifies One Man City Star Who He Believes is On Course for Big Things

    7 hours ago