Three Things We Spotted In Man City's Training Post-Club Brugge

Just a day after Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's side were back in training. Here's five things we noticed.

After a positive but ultimately unsuccessful result against Paris Saint-Germain, it was important for Manchester City to bounce back and re-establish their place in Group A.

Against Club Brugge, they did just that.

With five goals and some thrilling individual displays, Pep Guardiola's team easily dispatched their Belgian opponents on Tuesday afternoon.

There's no break for the Blues in such a hectic schedule, however, and here are five things we spotted in post-Club Brugge training this evening:

1. Cole Palmer keeping the momentum

Front and centre to Manchester City's clip was an expertly taken control and finish from Cole Palmer.

Replacing Kevin De Bruyne on the 60-minute mark, the Wythenshawe-born midfielder went on to have a night he will never forget - scoring his first Champions League goal.

Just a month on from scoring his first-ever City goal in a Carabao Cup clash, Palmer will want to continue the momentum going into a pivotal run of fixtures.

2. Sterling keeping it pushing

He has his critics, but one thing you cannot deny Raheem Sterling is his work ethic.

Again, the England international was hard at work in front of goal, trying to perfect his craft on the training pitch.

Working closely with Pep Guardiola, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer, Sterling seemed to spend a long time focussing on his finishing.

3. Guardiola getting right amongst it

One thing stood out to me in Pep Guardiola's press conference last Friday.

"I was an exceptional player. I was never on the bench, I was always playing, I'm sorry, so I can not answer this question," the Catalan told reporters when asked what his reaction was to a lack of playing time.

He was right, and the managers ball-playing technique was on full display in training today, where he was taking part in a shooting drill with the rest of the squad.

